Amaravati-Bellamkonda road to be widened into double line

Guntur: Amaravati-Bellamkonda road will be made a double line road very soon. The government sanctioned the funds and issued administrative sanctions for the widening of the road and a GO to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at his office here along with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, MLA Namburu Sankara Rao said widening of the existing single line road to double road will be useful. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency very soon and will lay foundation stone for Amaravati-Bellamkonda double line works, construction of bridge across Krishna river at Madipadu and polytechnic college at Krosuru. He thanked the CM for sanctioning the double road.

He said during the elections, farmers and local people brought the road problem to his notice and said that he tried his best and got sanction for the widening of the existing road to a double line road. MP Sri Krishnadevarayulu expressed confidence that the government will give its nod for Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme.