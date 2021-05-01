Amaravati: Botcha hits out at Amaravati agitation

Amaravati: Minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana criticised opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for misleading the public in the name of the Save Amaravati movement, while the public across the country are fighting against Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, the minister said that it is irresponsible on the part of opposition to celebrate 500 days of the Save Amaravati campaign in a Zoom meeting, while the state government is putting efforts in controlling the pandemic.

He questioned Naidu for what 'Parirakshana Samithi' is for and stated that the committee is only to safeguard Chandrababu and his benami assets in Amaravati region. He said that a fight should be for the society but not for a single caste.

The minister said that the government has enacted legislation with the main objective of developing all three regions across the state fulfilling the needs of five crore people. In this context, Kurnool was chosen as judicial capital, Visakhapatnam as executive capital and Amravati as legislative capital, which were indeed approved by the people and the results of local body polls are the proof.

He said that TDP leaders are unleashing a venomous tirade against the government only to show their existence and create uncertainty across the state. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu was confined to the Zoom app by staying in Hyderabad, once again leaving people amidst the Covid crisis.

The government had increased the compensation given to Amaravati farmers and providing pension every month on time, said the minister and clarified that the development of Amaravati region was halted only because of TDP leaders who approached courts and brought stays.