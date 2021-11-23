Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu to tour flood-hit areas from today

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day tour in the flood-ravaged areas in the state on November 23 and 24.

A TDP meeting here on Monday slammed the YSRCP government for failing to take up rescue and relief. As per the official figures itself, over 34 persons died and another 10 were missing. The Chief Minister washed his hands of with an aerial survey, the meeting said.

A statement said later that absence of prior warning to people had led to huge loss of life and property. The RTGS system was not properly used to rescue the people and farmers. The TDP would provide all possible support to the flood victims, it said.

Referring to the capital issue, it said the adamant attitude of the government was causing revenue loss to the state. The meeting resolved to offer free registrations of houses for the poor beneficiaries within a month of coming to power in the next elections while urging party leaders and cadres to publicise it widely.

It hit out at the government for unconstitutionally and unlawfully diverting Rs 3,594 crore of local bodies' funds provided under the 15th Finance Commission during 2020-'21 and 2021-`22. The meeting said volunteers were being used to encroach on the powers and duties of the elected representatives of local bodies.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh flayed the YSRCP Government for playing 'mind games' with the people by turning the State Assembly into a forum for spreading untruths and half truths. Objecting to the manner in which the government passed the three Capitals repeal bills in the House, he said the Chief Minister misled the people in saying that the AP people gave a huge mandate for his capital trifurcation plan in 2019.

In a statement here, Lokesh reminded the Chief Minister that one of his election planks was development of Amaravati. He said the CM did not clearly spell out his stand on the issue even on Monday. The TDP planned Amaravati as capital while envisaging development of all regions, Lokesh said.