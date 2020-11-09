Amaravati: CI, head constable arrested in Abdul Salam family suicide case

Amaravati: Within 24 hours of the intervention of the Chief Minister, the AP police arrested a Circle Inspector and a head constable in the Abdul Salam suicide case in Nandyal in Kurnool district.

Both the police personnel were booked under sections 323,324 & 306 r/w section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The State police arrested CI Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar under sections 323,324 and 306 r/w section 34 of IPC. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the department to deploy top officers and ensure speedy justice to Salam's family.

The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the progress of the investigation and assures that justice will be delivered at any cost, according to a communiqué from the DGP office.

Special Officer appointed by the DGP, Inspector General of police Sankha Brata Bagchi and senior officer Arif Hafeez were deployed to investigate the matter. Within hours after the team to probe the case was appointed, Circle Inspector of Nandyal was suspended from duty pending investigation.

DGP Gautam Sawang said, 'If one is found to be guilty of any offence, be it anybody, he/she will be acted against irrespective of who the person is'.

Various minority organisations from across the State have expressed their satisfaction over the swift intervention of the Chief Minister and the subsequent action taken by the top brass of the police department, which led to the arrests of the accused.