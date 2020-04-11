Amaravati: CM YS Jagan attracts criticism for unceremonious removal of SEC

Amaravati: The IAS fraternity all over the country were against with the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who sent N Ramesh Kumar unceremoniously from the office of AP State Election Commissioner. Renowned personalities like IYR Krishna Rao, Dr SY Quraishi and others reacted on the removal of Ramesh Kumar before completing the tenure. They termed it as unconstitutional.

Kirshna Rao, a retired IAS officer and first Chief Secretary of residuary Andhra Pradesh stated that, Article 243K (2) of Indian Constitution is dealing with States SEC. "Article 243K (2) clearly states service conditions cannot be varied to his disadvantage after appointment. My understanding that includes the tenure. When constitution expects independence that is the minimum requirement", he maintained.

"If a constitutional functionary can be changed at the whim and fancy of political executive, then the sanctity is lost. Then why State Election Commission, the Panchayat Raj department can hold elections", he reacted with a strong tone.

Dr SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India tweeted that, "Election management is a totally administrative job. Andhra misadventure will probably boomerang. There is a wisdom in the proverb 'Don't try to repair what ain't broke'. Our electoral system is regarded as among the best in the world. Hillary Clinton called it gold standard".

The IAS Fraternity, one of the popular Twitter handle among the bureaucrats in India reacted violently against the AP government by saying that Ramesh Kumar was removed unceremoniously from Constitutional position because of postponement of local bodies elections due to COVID19. It further suspected the timing of decision by the state government.

"When IAS officers are busy in crisis management. Shameless Andhra Pradesh Govt brings notification to remove its State Election Commissioner Dr. N. Ramesh Kumar, retd. IAS due to 'caste bias' and another notification first of its own kind in which SEC will be a retd. HC judge.", it maintained.

"No SC Judge till date has ever been appointed as Chief Election Commissioner of India. Similarly State Election Commission is a constitutional body, unceremonious removal of constitutional functionary is clearly unconstitutional. It should be challenged in court of law", the IAS Fraternity stated.