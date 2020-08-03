Amaravati Conservation Committee files petition in High Court against three capitals

Andhra Pradesh: A petition has been filed in the High Court to suspend the Gazette of the three capitals by farmers of capital conservation committee. They challenged the Decentralization of administration and cancellation of CRDA orders have been challenged in the court.

They urged the court to direct government not to shift Raj Bhavan, CM's office and the secretariat from Amaravati. The petition is likely to be heard tomorrow. It is known fact that the governor passed the AP Three Capitals, CRDA repeal bill last Saturday.

Bishwabhushan Harichandan cleared the line for repeal of CRDA Act-2014 and administrative decentralization bills resulting in administrative capital in Visakhapatnam, judicial capital in Kurnool, and legislative capital in Amaravati. Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan officially given assent to the three capitals and now the three capitals have officially come into force in the state.