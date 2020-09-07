Amaravati: Date extended for filling up of backlog vacancies of differently abled persons

Amaravati: The Government extends last date for filling the backlog vacancies related to differently Abled persons, till the end of March 2021.

In a GO, AR Anuradha, Principal Secretary, Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens department accorded permission for extending the time limit for special recruitment drive for filling up of all the backlog vacancies reserved for the Differently Abled Persons in various Government departments and Government Bodies, on Monday.



Anuradha also directed concerned officials to take necessary action to monitor and review the filling up of backlog vacancies in all the departments. The Director of the departments was ordered to submit a consolidated report on vacancies filled through the special drive.

