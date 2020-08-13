Amaravati: Disha patrols, cyber kiosks soon

Amaravati: The state government would soon introduce Disha patrols in all police stations, kiosks for cyber safety. Disha app downloads have logged 11 lakh and 390 cases were registered under Disha Act.

During a review on the implementation of Disha Act held here on Thursday, it was decided that Disha patrol vehicles will be introduced soon with 900 scooters working as patrol vehicles and every police station having one vehicle to check the crime against women. The cyber kiosks will help in checking the safety of smart phones and laptops.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that quality service should be provided in all Disha cases and there should be constant monitoring of the functioning. There should be a monthly review and Disha Act should be implemented strictly besides creating awareness by displaying hoardings at all village and ward secretariats and at public places.



He told the officials to expedite the setting up of special courts for trying the cases of crime against women and children and the officials said that 11 Public Prosecutors were appointed for Disha cases and eight Public Prosecutors were appointed to try cases under POSCO.

He also enquired about the forensic labs and instructed the officials to expedite the work. The Disha Act (amendment) Bill which is pending with the Centre should be followed up, he said.

The officials told the Chief Minister that so far 11 lakh people had downloaded Disha app and 502 calls have come from the app on the basis of which 107 FIRs were registered.

Under Disha Act, 390 cases were registered and charge sheets were filed within seven days and there were 74 convictions with three death penalties, life imprisonment for five, 20 year imprisonment for 2, ten year imprisonment for 5, seven year or above term for 10.

Through Cyber Mitra, 265 FIRs were registered, 27,000 complaints were received for cyber bullying through social media and 780 habitual offenders were identified and cases were registered against them. E-Rakshabandhan has been creating awareness on cyber bullying, they said.

Disha one-stop centres in all the district headquarters are functioning well and 2,285 cases were registered from January to August, they said.

Home minister M Sucharita, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutham Sawang and other officials were among those present at the meeting.