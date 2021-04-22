Amaravati: Education Minister A Suresh slams Lokesh for seeking exam cancellation

Amaravati: Minister for education A Suresh said that the state government has been trying to save the academic year for students of Class X and Intermediate by conducting the examinations duly following the Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Suresh said with the increasing number of Covid cases, the government had closed the academic year for students of Classes 1 to 9 without conducting examinations and also vacated students of welfare hostels.

Soon a decision will be taken on universities, after review of the current status of classes, examinations and academic progress, he said.

Referring to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's letter to Chief Minister on Class X examinations, the minister said while the state government was trying to save the academic year of students following Covid guidelines, Lokesh has been resorting to mud slinging on the state government.

He said that Lokesh has been trying to utilise the opportunity for political advantage and making comments sitting in Hyderabad.

The minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was more committed to the welfare and health of students.