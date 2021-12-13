Amaravati: Employees pin hopes on CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: While thanking Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for keeping up his word that the PRC issue would be resolved in 10 days and making the official committee submit its report on Monday, the employees JAC expressed its dissatisfaction over the recommendations ranging between 14.29 per cent to 27 per cent.

The employee's union leaders, who went into a huddle soon after the announcement made by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Monday evening, said that they were pinning their hopes on the decision of the Chief Minister.

They said the fitment of 14.29 per cent or even 27 per cent was not acceptable to them. They expressed hope that the Chief Minister would re-examine the demands made by the employees and do justice to them.

They said they also took objection to the statement of CS that the recommendations were made following the central pay commission's approach. The Centre has 12 criteria in terms of hierarchy but in the State they have only six stages hierarchy. The CS himself agreed that the PRC recommendations in State are not scientific in approach. They also hoped that the committee had not recommended constituting PRC once in ten years as it exists for the Central government employees.

Under no circumstances would they accept 14.29 per cent, they said. Some unions had demanded 55% while others demanded 40% and 62%. In addition to the fitment, they had also put forward 11 other demands.

They said the ongoing agitation would continue till the government comes forward with a mutually acceptable decision which includes the date of implementation of the PRC. They said the PRC has to be implemented from 2018 and all monetary benefits should be given from 2018 and not 2022 as is recommended, they added.