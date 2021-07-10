Amaravati: Entrance tests schedule released

Amaravati: Minister for Education A Suresh released the dates of the common entrance tests (CETs) in the state. The minister said EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) to be conducted by JNTU, Kakinada, will be held on August 19 and 25.

ECET to be conducted by JNTU, Anantapur, will be held on September 19, ICET to be conducted by Andhra University will be held on September 17 and 18. PGECET to be conducted by SV University will be conducted on September 27 and 30. Lawcet to be conducted by Padmavati Mahila University will be held on September 22 and Edcet to be conducted by Andhra University will be conducted on September 21.