Amaravati farmers protest in Venkatapalem while CM distributes house site pattas

Highlights
While CM Jagan is distributing house site pattas to 50,793 beneficiaries under CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) in Venkatapalem of Tulluru mandal, Guntur district, the Amaravati farmers who gave their lands for the capital have launched the protest against the lands to poor in Amaravati.
While CM Jagan is distributing house site pattas to 50,793 beneficiaries under CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) in Venkatapalem of Tulluru mandal, Guntur district, the Amaravati farmers who gave their lands for the capital have launched the protest against the lands to poor in Amaravati.
The farmers have alleged that the house site pattas are being granted to the YSRCP activists and accused that the hundreds of RTC buses are being arranged to being the people to meeting
Against this backdrop, massive security arrangements are being made in the wake of the farmers' protests at Venkata Palam. Thousands of policemen have been deployed for the smooth running of this event.
