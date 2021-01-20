Amaravati farmers stages a huge rally as the protest against three capital reaches 400th day

The farmers' movement demanding that Amaravati be retained as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh has reached its 400th day today. On this occasion Amaravati farmers staged a huge rally in the villages of the capital. The rally, which started in the morning in Tulluru, will continue till Pedaparimi, Nekkallu, Ananthavaram, Vadlamanu, Harishchandrapuram, Borupalem, Dondapadu and Abbarajupalem within the capital. Leaders of various political parties participated in the rally and expressed support for the struggle of the farmers. Farmers said the government has so far made many false allegations with the conspiracy to remove the capital from Amaravati.

Former MLA Sravan Kumar said that the government's statement till yesterday that it was 'insider trading' was proved untrue by the High Court verdict. They blamed the Chief Minister's attempts to move the High Court from here to Kurnool. The farmers made it clear that the movement would continue until the government announced that it would continue to have Amaravati as its sole capital.

Tensions continue in Gollapudi in Vijayawada city of Krishna district amid former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao's protest at the NTR statue in Gollapudi on the occasion of the 400th day of the Amaravati movement. TDP senior leader Narendra, Uma arrived at the residence to express support for the initiation.

Devineni Uma and Narendra, who were on their way to the NTR statue, were stopped by the police from leaving the house. The leaders got into an altercation with the police and demanded a written explanation from police as to why they were obstructing. Devineni Uma sat on the premises of the house for Deeksha after the police refused permission. Police, on the other hand, set up barricades to prevent anyone from approaching the NTR statue in Gollapudi.