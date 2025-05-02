Amaravati gears up for Capital relaunch ceremony, galleries filled at venue

Amaravati is buzzing with excitement as farmers and residents from across the state flock to the capital for the much-anticipated capital reconstruction ceremony. Since Friday morning, large crowds have been gathering, with all galleries at the meeting venue already filled to capacity.

Leaders and activists from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are arriving in significant numbers, demonstrating a strong united presence at the event. The state government has ensured that all necessary arrangements have been made to accommodate attendees, aiming to provide a seamless experience for those attending the ceremony.

In addition, the cultural programmes organised at the meeting have captivated the audience, further enhancing the festive atmosphere surrounding this momentous occasion.