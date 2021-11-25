Amaravati: House passes Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill 2021

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Assembly on Wednesday passed AP Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill 2021. Minister Perni Nani said that the amendment is part of the Centre's recommendation of Green-Tax to save the environment from carbon emissions.

In the case of transport vehicles that are 7 to 10 years from the time of the registration, green tax of Rs 4,000, which is half of the quarterly tax per annum and similarly if the age is 10 to 12 years Rs 5,000 per annum and if the vehicle is more than 12 years Rs 6,000 per annum will be levied.

Also, along with green tax, there is an increase of tax on new vehicles which is one per cent on the vehicles that cost below Rs 5 lakh and three per cent on those vehicles that cost between Rs 10-20 lakh, and on the luxury vehicles that cost more than Rs 20 lakh a total of 18 per cent tax will be imposed.

In addition to these, Andhra Pradesh State Educational Institutions (Reservations in Teachers Cadre) Bill 2021, The Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural purposes) (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Andhra Pradesh Universities (Amendment) Bill 2021, and The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities (Amendment) Bill 2021 have been passed.