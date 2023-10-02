  • Menu
Amaravati Inner Ring Road case: CID issues notices to Lokesh and ex minister Narayana

The CID officials has issued the notices to duo and has ordered to appear before them on October 4 for the questioning

Amaravati: CID officials has issued a notice to TDP leader and former Minister P Narayana in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. It is mentioned in the notices that TDP youth leader along with , will appear before them on the October 4.

On the other hand, it is known that the CID officials have served notices under 41A to Nara Lokesh in Delhi. It is stated in the notices that he should attend the hearing at the CID office at 10 am on the same date. CID officials named Lokesh as A14 in this case.

