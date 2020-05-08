Amaravati: Inter spot valuation from May 11

Amaravati: Minister for higher education Audimulapu Suresh instructed the officials of education department through video conference here on Thursday that the spot valuation of Intermediate examinations be commenced from May 11.

Accompanied by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary V Ramakrishna, controller of exams V Ramesh, the minister addressed the RIOs, RJDs, DVEOs of the 13 districts on the spot valuation.

Spot valuation would commence in Green and Orange Zones with 15,000 teachers and it would start in red zone later with 8 to10,000 staff. Suresh said that spot valuation would be conducted in selected buildings where lodging and boarding would be provided to the teachers.

Intermediate College Principals Association president Rajaram and Government Junior Lecturers association secretary V Ravi appealed to the minister to give exemption to the lecturers who are above 55 years of age. The minister said that the exemption would be given as per the rules.