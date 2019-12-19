Amaravati is more prone to typhoons than Visakhapatnam: Meteorologist, Professor Bhanu Kumar

There has been a big turmoil after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's announcement that three capitals will be set up in Andhra Pradesh. The former head of AU Metrology and Meteorologist Professor Bhanu Kumar spoke to the media on Thursday. He also commented that there are geographical conditions that are suitable for the formation of executive capital in Vishakhapatnam. "If we look at the weather conditions of the last hundred years, except for Hood Hood, there are no hurricanes that directly touch Visakhapatnam," he said.

Bhanu Kumar said the impact of cyclones is more on Amaravati than on Vishakhapatnam. He said that even if the rainfall was abnormally 25 cm, the seaside area would benefit Vishakha. Bhanu Kumar believes that Vishakha has an ideal climate for all seasons. The decision to set up an executive capital in Visakhapatnam is commendable, he said. Bhanu Kumar said he welcomes the announcement of CM YS Jagan.

Similarly, Professor Sriramamurthy, a former economist at AU, told the media that Visakhapatnam has the flexibility to set up an executive capital at very low cost. Sriramamurthy added that the city of Visakhapatnam is likely to grow beyond Mumbai. Visakhapatnam is the fastest growing city in the country.

CM YS Jagan's statement to eliminate regional inequalities. He believes that all areas will be developed through decentralization of power. Sriramamoorthy said that if all the regions were developed, the rate of GDP in the state would improve and the rank of Happy Index would increase. He recalled that most countries in the world had two or three capitals.