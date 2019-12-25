Amaravati: Kanna Lakshminarayana vows to take the capital issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi notice

Amaravati: BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana extended his unconditional support to the agitating farmers at Amaravati capital city, assuring that the party was committed to the development of the single capital, that is there itself.



Criticising Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating uncertainty in the state with the proposal of three capitals, Lakshminarayana stated that it would badly affect the development of the state. He addressed the capital city farmers at Mandadam on Wednesday.

"If policies change wherever the government changes, then the sentiment of investors will be hurt seriously. That will have a negative impact on the development of the entire state," he explained.

He said farmers had given their valuable lands, hoping that the capital is coming here. But then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu did not take the sacrifices of farmers seriously. The present Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who assured people that if he would come into the power he would develop the state, has been ruling the state in an unruly manner, said the BJP leader. He also accused Jagan of behaving like a sadist.

The Union government extended Rs 2,500 crore financial assistance to the state government in the past five years for construction of Amaravati capital city, as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, he added. The state government too has invested huge public money so far. At this juncture, shifting of capital will be a bad decision, he stressed.

Lakshminarayana assured farmers that if it needed the BJP would fight against the government in the courts. He also said that he would take the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid foundation for the capital here.