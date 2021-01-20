Amaravati: Lokesh conduct opinion poll on CM's frequent Delhi visit

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday launched a novel opinion poll asking the people to respond on what exactly prompted Chief Minister YS JaganMohan Reddy to make his latest visit to Delhi.

Lokesh posed several questions for the respondents to answer as to why the Chief Minister was bending his neck in front of the Centre.

The opinion poll was launched on Facebook and Twitter. The respondents began giving their reactions in their own different ways.

The questions posed by Lokesh included the one on whether the Chief Minister was going to Delhi to mortgage State's constitutional right to Special Status for the sake of protecting himself from 31 cases. There were also cases probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Bureau.

Lokesh asked for responses on whether Jagan's visit was aimed at getting his uncle Vivekananda Reddy's murder turned into a natural death by heart attack. Just in the manner of 'reverse tendering', the Chief Minister has been trying to cover up his mistakes and misdeeds through devious means.

The TDP MLC posed another question whether the Chief Minister's express purpose was to lobby in Delhi to realise his plans to destroy Amaravati Capital City in the name of 3 Capitals.

This was going with total disregard for the rights and future of 34,000 farmers who had given their ancestral lands.Lokesh also asked for the public opinion on whether the Jaganwas trying to plead before the Delhi bosses to suppress proofs of his destructive raids on the 151 temples in Andhra Pradesh.