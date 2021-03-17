Amaravati: Lokesh slams Jagan for SC, ST case against Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Tuesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of stooping to the lowest level of filing an SC/ ST atrocities case against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu out of sheer frustration over deadlock in the capital city shifting.

Lokesh asserted that Jagan's silly cases were just laughable and they would not be able to do any damage to the TDP chief. The Chief Minister might come out with any number of devious plans to kill Amaravati. However, the pious capital would survive and preserve itself on the strength of justice and ethical values.

In a statement here, Lokesh pointed out that the courts have clearly said that there was no 'insider trading' in the Amaravati lands issue. They tried very hard for over 21 months and finally failed to find evidence to book Naidu in the capital lands cases. Now, they lowered themselves to the cheap level of threatening a former Chief Minister with SC/ST atrocities case.

Lokesh slammed Jagan for sticking to his 'adamant' policies only to make people believe in his illogical and meaningless ideas. Jagan has not learnt any lessons though the courts have passed strictures against his government in the cases pertaining to the lands in Amaravati.

Finally, the YSRCP government got an atrocities case filed against the TDP chief based on a complaint given by a fake Reddy.

TDP leaders take strong exception

Meanwhile, the TDP strongly objected the CID notices and asked how the SC/ ST atrocities case could be filed against Naidu based on a complaint given by MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy who was neither a SC nor a ST.

The assigned farmers in Amaravati were also given an equally attractive package along with other farmers. It was Jagan's family who have encroached the assignment lands and constructed estates and houses in them.

The TDP leaders asked how can CID book cases now when the land pooling scheme was completed with the approval of all the farmers and local residents way back in 2015. For several decades, the YS family has been misusing the assignment lands in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. Farmers were not yet paid their compensation after their lands were snatched away in the name of the Vanpic project.

The TDP has asserted that over 700 acres were illegally enjoyed for nearly 30 years in Idupulapaya. After this was exposed in front of the public, they only said in the Assembly that they would hand over 610 acres back to the government. The YSRCP regime was thinking that it would get away with whatever it would do. The CID officials were dancing to the tunes of Jagan.

The TDP leaders warned of dire consequences if the Jagan rule tried to put Chandrababu Naidu in jail by filing illegal cases. It was on the call given by the former Chief Minister that the assignment farmers had given away their lands for the noble cause of constructing a capital city for Andhra Pradesh.