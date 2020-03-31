Amaravati: Naidu suggests more tests, offers support to government effort

Amaravati: The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for intensive testing for coronavirus patients to minimise the damage and to control it swiftly. Interacting with media through a video conference on Tuesday, Naidu suggested to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to come up with a plan of action and execute that. He said that the TDP will extend full support as required for the government, if they ask.

Pointing out at the poor handling of the Covid-19 crisis in by the State government, he demanded Chief Minister to be transparent and pragmatic. The TDP chief suspected that the government has been hiding the seriousness of the virus spread in the State, which would have catastrophic impact in the near future.

He said that the government must test all the suspects and isolate them, then provide treatment. The ventilators in the State are not sufficient enough to meet the demand, he said. The government has to control the spread. For that, he also urged public to cooperate with the lockdown. At the same time, he suggested government to deliver the groceries at the doorstep of the people by employing the volunteers.

Reacting on the pathetic conditions of the aqua, agriculture, horticulture, and other sectors of economy, he said that the government must purchase the produce from the farmers. The Chief Minister announced that he allocated Rs 4,000 crore under the Market Intervention Fund. Referring to that, Chandrababu Naidu demanded the Government to purchase all the produce from the farmers, including paddy, fruits, aqua, vegetable and others. Then only the farmers could survive in the state, he observed.

The lockdown and coronavirus will badly affect the economy and agriculture sector if the government does not take right decision at right time, he said. He called upon the government to purchase aquaculture produce at minimum support price.

Lambasting on the Chief Minister for not taking initiatives to create confidence among public on the government while the migrant people were entering into the state from various states, Naidu said that the government was supposed to convince the people and arrange shelters for them. The government was supposed to take the responsibility but failed in it hence the people lost the trust, he observed.

Stating that the TDP will extend hundred per cent cooperation to the government in fighting with pandemic coronavirus, he suggested the government to convene an all party meeting.