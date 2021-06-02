Amaravati: NRIs, students thank CM YS Jagan for vaccination

Amaravati: Non-resident Indians and students studying abroad thanked Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for providing vaccination on priority as vaccination certificate is mandatory for their travel.

AP Non-Resident Telugu Society president Venkat S Medapati said that APNRTS will assist the NRIs in getting vaccine certificate. He said those who want vaccine should enter their passport number in vaccine certificate to prevent inconvenience while travelling to their respective destinations.

The APNRTS president said that they appealed to the Chief Minister to direct officials to permit for vaccination on producing passport number, visa documents, employment opportunity abroad. He said the APSNRT set up helpline with phone number 0863 2340678, WhatsApp number 8500027678.