Amaravati: PAC chief Payyavula Keshav alleges violations in payments by State government

Amaravati: Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav complained to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on the state government's 'gross violation' of treasury norms, payments to the extent of Rs 40,000 crore against the accounting rules and procedures and requested a full fledged audit of finance department by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

In a letter addressed to the Governor on Thursday, the PAC chairman said that it came to his notice that large sums to the extent of Rs 40,000 crore have not been accounted as per the codal provisions.

The PAC chairman said that audit of accounts is constitutional obligation and as per Article 15 (2) the reports of the CAG of India relating to accounts of a state should be submitted to Governor, who shall cause them to be laid before Legislature.

The PAC chairman appealed to the Governor to order a full-fledged audit of finance department for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21 to bring out the irregularities and avoid future risks.