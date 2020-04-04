Amaravati: People positive to lockdown extension

Amaravati: It is 12 days more for the first lockdown to be completed yet, there are no signs of coronavirus receding. With the major spike in the positive cases, mostly due to a religious congregation in Delhi, the AP government is only worried about the impact of the same. The lockdown has imposed hardships on the people, but when The Hans India sought people's opinion on the April 14 deadline for the shutdown, they showed a remarkable maturity in questioning the wisdom of those demanding withdrawal of the same.

Yet, another aspect is that the people realise that there is no medicine as yet for the virus and hence the need for social distancing and extended lockdown is necessary. K Raju, a trader in the busy 1-Town area of Vijayawada, said the lockdown should be continued for three weeks more. He felt the lives of people are the most precious. R Suresh, a fruit vendor in Singh Nagar, said lockdown should be continued for some more weeks till the cases come down in India and other parts of the world.



Residents of Guntur city are prepared to observe the lockdown till April 24. They feel that the Centre would extend the lockdown. A senior citizen of Guntur city, T Subba Rao, said, "We are watching on TV channels how the number of Coronavirus deaths is increasing in the USA, Italy and worrying. Instead of getting infected by the Coronavirus, it is better to stay home" Continued on P5