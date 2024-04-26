Live
Viveka’s wife questions Jagan’s move to field Avinash
- Expresses anguish over selecting the person who is an accused in the murder of her husband and CM’s uncle
- Points out that he remained silent while his supporters ridicule and torment his sisters Sharmila and Suneetha Reddy
Vijayawada: Wife of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, Y S Sowbhagya Reddy, wrote to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioning his choice of candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.
Sowbhagya, in her letter, reminded Jagan Mohan Reddy that the pain he would have undergone when his father Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy died, is the same pain her daughter Suneetha has been suffering since 2019.
For the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, Jagan Mohan Reddy has re-nominated his cousin and sitting MP YS Avinash Reddy as YSRCP candidate. Last year, the CBI had named Avinash as the eighth accused in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. Expressing her anguish, Sowbhagya wrote, “It was Y S Vivekananda Reddy, who wanted to see you as chief minister. But the newspaper and the news channel you own, and your supporters on social media are tarnishing his image, and is this justified.
“Your sister Suneetha, (and YS Sharmila for standing with her) are being ridiculed and tormented by your supporters every day. And your silence in this matter is appalling.
“If not as a member of the family, is taking necessary action not your responsibility as the chief minister?
“Now that the individual who was allegedly involved in the murder of your uncle has filed his nomination papers, I write to you as a last resort. I pray to you to stand by law and justice,” she wrote.
Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila Reddy is contesting from Kadapa as a Congress Party candidate and Suneetha Reddy is backing her. Both have been targeting Jagan for what they called shielding the murder accused and promoting politics of murder.
Vivekananda Reddy, brother of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections. The CBI had claimed that there was a conspiracy to kill Vivekananda Reddy as he was not in favour of YSRCP fielding Avinash Reddy as the candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.
Vivekananda Reddy reportedly wanted Jagan Mohan Reddy to field the latter’s sister Sharmila or mother YS Vijayamma as the party candidate.