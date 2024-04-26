Ajitha gets huge welcome from people in campaign

Tripuranthakam: The INDIA bloc candidate for Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency, Budala Ajitha Rao has intensified her election campaign. In her campaign at Tripuranthakam on Thursday, the locals received her warmly as if she were their daughter.

Ajitha Rao has been in active politics in Yerragondapalem for more than a decade and tried to contest as the MLA. Her followers in all mandals suggested she join the Congress party under the leadership of Y S Sharmila Reddy in the state. As the MLA candidate, she promised the people in Tripuranthakam that she would strive to work on the infrastructure issues, mainly the roads to every village, and drinking water to every person.

She said that the development of a backward area like Yerragondapalem would be possible only with the Congress party. She said that the nonlocal MLAs elected for the constituency didn’t care for the development, but they looted the lands and resources. She requested them to vote for her, as she is a local person, who understands the problems and strives to resolve them.