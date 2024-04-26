Hyderabad: People have no sympathy for KCR, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : “BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to create an impression that nothing was wrong during his 10-year rule, while the state had collapsed in the last four months,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that KCR twisting facts to gain sympathy during the polls.

Addressing a meeting at Rajendranagar during his roadshow in support of party candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Revanth said the Congress party is going to the people with its report card on what it had done during the last four months. He said KCR was behaving like a cat which had gone on pilgrimage after killing 100 mice. When in power, he had never stepped out of Pragathi Bhavan and his farmhouse and even people like Balladeer Gaddar were made to wait on the road while realtors and contractors had easy access to him.Now that he had lost power, KCR says he would fight for the people. If he was so keen to stand by the people, he would have attended the Assembly, but he had never done so.

He had the energy to participate in a TV interview for 4 hours but had no inclination to attend the Assembly session because there he would be made accountable for his omissions and commissions, the CM said.

Revanth said KCR had fielded Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj from Chevella to help Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of the BJP in the elections. This clearly shows that there is a secret understanding between the BRS and BJP and KCR wants to ensure that his daughter comes out on bail, he said. While pointing out at the ‘communal politics’ played by the BJP by raking up religious issues, Revanth said Vishweshwar Reddy should clarify his stance on this. “Your family has a good historical background and you should not pollute it,” he said. Listing out Modi government’s ‘betrayals’, the Chief Minister described that NaMo means ‘Namminchi Mosam cheyyadam’ (Betrayal after inducing). It was just like what the British East India Company had done in the past, Revanth added.