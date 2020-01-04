Amaravati: Police bows down to the farmers to withdraw the protest

Tension prevailed in Mandadam village on Saturday morning as the farmers continue to protest for the eighteenth day demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati. The farmers remained firm on their stand and said there was no question of them withdrawing their stir.

Farmers and labourers have called for the capital Bandh today to protest against the police brutality against women on Friday. The women were furious that the police had acted unethically towards their peaceful protest. Leaders of the capital Amaravathi JAC have made it clear that they will intensify their fight.

However, the police denied permission to farmers' protest, which led to an altercation between the police and the villagers. Some police bowed to the farmers and touched the feet and apologized for the inappropriate behaviour towards women on Friday.

As part of Friday's strike, police acted harshly against women in Mandadam forcefully pushing them into the van. The TDP leaders have complained with the National Human Rights Commission on this issue.