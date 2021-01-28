Amaravati: Poll panel to develop app to monitor voting

Amaravati: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar asked the officials to see that the panchayat elections are conducted in a free and fair manner with transparency.

Addressing a video conference with chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, director general of police D Gautam Sawang and district collectors on Wednesday, the SEC advised the officials to dedicate more time to conduct the elections in a fool-proof manner. He said the SEC will develop an app to monitor the election process at the polling booths. Any one can file complaints through the app. He warned of action on tahsildars if there was any delay in issue of caste and income certificates to the contesting candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, chief secretary Das said that the state government had been taking measures to conduct the panchayat elections and Covid vaccination programme simultaneously.

DGP Sawang said the police force would be vaccinated before deploying for polling duties. He said special teams would be formed to maintain law and order.

Panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and commissioner Girija Sankar asked the district collector to train the polling staff in advance and make the polling stations ready.

Commissioner of medical and health K Bhaskar said that vaccination would be completed for polling staff and necessary precautions would be taken at polling booths. He said sanitisers would be made available at polling booths.