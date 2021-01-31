Amaravati: Privilege move against SEC

Amaravati: The clash between the State Government and the State Election Commission does not seem to come to an end in Andhra Pradesh.

While the SEC has been writing letters to the Chief Secretary asking him to take action against some top officials and Advisor to the State Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana complained to Assembly Speaker alleging that State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had resorted to breach of privilege. In an unprecedented move, the Ministers wrote a letter to the Assembly Speaker alleging that the SEC had made certain remarks which are libellous in nature and far from truth. They said that the SEC stated that a minister crossed 'Lakshmana Rekha' and violated the model code of conduct.

The Ministers stated that Ramesh Kumar in his letter made several baseless allegations with an ulterior motive degrading the Minister in the public eye which amounts to breach of privilege. It may be noted that the war of letters continued between the SEC, the State Government and officials for the past several days. When the SEC releases a letter the officials are also releasing counter replies to the queries of the SEC.