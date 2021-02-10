Amaravati: Protect farmers from cheating

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to ensure that various laws brought for the benefit of farmers were implemented strictly.

During a review on agriculture activities at his camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said asked the officials to take steps to support farmers and ensure they were not cheated and also to plan for setting up special police stations for farmers.

He said the police department should coordinate with agricultural department in this regard.

Awareness should be created among tenant farmers under Polambadi programme on cultivator rights Acts and also that they would not have any problem with crop cultivator rights card and the posters with this information should be displayed in Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

The Chief Minister said hoardings should be placed at RBKs, village clinics and village secretariats with details of services being provided under them so that awareness could be created among people on it.

He asked them to take steps on setting up of insurance company on behalf of the government for crop insurance and a special officer should be appointed for it.

The Chief Minister told the officials to take steps for the payment of insurance premium for Kharif 2020–21. He also directed release the first tranche of Rythu Bharosa Scheme in May.

Special focus should be laid on organic farming and the crops should be purchased under RBKs, he said adding that regular monitoring should be done on the same.

The message that millers should come directly to RBKs to buy the crop, should be strongly conveyed, the Chief Minister said.

He also reviewed AP Amul Project and setting up of aqua hubs, fund pooling and setting up of multi-purpose facility centres.

The Chief Minister discussed Janata Bazaars and proposals to setup them in an area of 500 sqft to 5,000 sqft.

It was decided to set up a Janata Bazaar for a population of 5,000 in first phase and buildings should be constructed for them. The Chief Minister said quality items should be available in Janata Bazaars at prices lower than in open market. He said farmers should get minimum support price for their items and the same should be made available to consumers at lower prices benefitting both farmers and consumers.

Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M V S Nagi Reddy, agriculture special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, marketing and co-operation department special secretary Y Madhusudan Reddy, agriculture marketing commissioner P S Pradyumna, AP DDC MD Ahmad Babu and others were present.