Amaravati row: Pawan Kalyan demands centre to hold all party meeting on capital turmoil

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday came up with yet another strange demand of seeking centre's intervention on the status of Amaravati as capital.

Addressing the media chit chat, the Jana Sena chief has stated that the centre has a stake in Andhra Pradesh capital as pert the AP Reorganisation act 2014. He demanded the centre to call for an all-party meeting on the capital issue. Pawan alleged that the proposal of mooting three capitals will divide the people into regional lines.

Pawan Kalyan who held a long march in last November in Visakhapatnam in solidarity to the construction labour who had lost their livelihood in the wake of shortage of sand. In the same way, yet another long march to behold by Pawan Kalyan on the capital issue.

However, the BJP senior leaders have made clear that the centre has no stakes in the capital issue stating it is entirely state's issue. With the latest comments, Pawan Kalyan has once again proved his lack of knowledge on the subject matter.