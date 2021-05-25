Amaravati: Rs 235.94 crore released towards Aarogyasri bills

Amaravati: The state government released Rs 235.94 crore towards payment of bills to net work hospitals of Aarogyasri and Employees Health Scheme.

The state government released Rs 195.36 crore towards Aarogyasri bills till April 15 and Rs 40.58 crore towards Employees Health Scheme, according to Aarogyasri Trust CEO A Mallikharjuna.

He said that the state government has been giving priority to health of the poor and clearing bills to network hospitals.