Amaravati Runners Association urges people to vote

Vijayawada: The members of the Amaravati Runners Association took out a rally in various colonies across the city on Tuesday appealing to people to exercise their franchise and participate in the election process to elect good government.

President of the association Raavi Ramesh Babu said that they have been organising rallies for the last one week across the city of Vijayawada to bring awareness among people to come out and vote on the day of election without fail. The group has been going to various colonies blowing whistles and trying to gather the residents.

Ramesh Babu said that the members of Amaravati Runners have been visiting colonies to inform people the necessity of participating in the election process of voting. “It doesn’t matter whom you vote or which party you prefer. Just come out and vote for a candidate and it will be okay if they vote for NOTA (None of the above) which mean they are expressing their opinion,” he said.

The group of activists are planning to visit various colleges where there will be first time voters to ask them to vote without fail. “The first-time voters are an important section who could not be ignored.”

The group members Basaveswara Rao, Srinivas, Jagan, G V Rao, Ramana Rao, Kumari, Santhi, Subhashini and others participated in the awareness programme.