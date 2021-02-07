Amaravati: Sajjala slams SEC for order on Peddireddi

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar for his order confining panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the SEC had been creating hurdles to ruling party leaders during the present panchayat elections. He condemned the orders of SEC on confinement of Ramachandra Reddy for questioning the SEC's actions. He said that the SEC has been 'over acting' crossing his purview. Everyone knows that under whose direction the SEC Ramesh Kumar has been acting, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the SEC had cancelled the unanimous election declaration in Chittoor and Guntur districts violating rules. The SEC should explain how the unanimous elections becomes wrong, he said adding that the state government was going to file a petition in High Court against the actions of Ramesh Kumar.

Alleging that he had been acting as an agent of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, he said that the SEC should act impartially. He warned that Ramesh Kumar would face consequences after retirement for his wrongdoings.

He said Chandrababu was an expert in using the government systems and he was using the State Election Commission now.