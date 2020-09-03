Amaravati: Short film contest on ill-effects of liquor consumption

Amaravati: The State government has decided to organise short film contest under the aegis of Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee to propagate the ill-effects of liquor consumption and the results of imposition of prohibition in the state.



The wall poster for the forthcoming contest of short films was released in the Fourth Block of the Secretariat on Thursday by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Minister for Information and Transport Perni Nani, special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava, I&PR Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy in the presence of the media.

Addressing media, Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee Chairman Vallamreddi Lakshmana Reddy said that several families were destroyed due to the habit of liquor consumption. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched phased-wise prohibition in a bid to discourage people from consuming alcohol, he said. "A number of revolutionary measures including removal of belt shops, abolition of permit rooms, reduction in the number of liquor shops, regulation of timings of liquor shops, were undertaken by the chief minister," he said.

Lakshmana Reddy said the short films, which should be in Telugu, should depict the good measures taken by the state government and the topic should be "The ill-effects of Liquor-Phase-wise implementation of Prohibition in AP." The films should also showcase how the families are happy with the imposition of prohibition.

Five short films in the first prize category would be given Rs 10,000 each and five second prize films would be awarded Rs 7,500 each and the third prize category five films would be given Rs 5,000 each. In addition, the best director would be awarded with Rs 5,000, best writer Rs 5,000 and best actor or actors Rs 5,000 along with merit certificate and a memento.

The last date for receiving the short films is September 25 and results would be announced on September 28. The prizes would be distributed on October 2 in connection with Gandhi Jayanti.

There is no entry fee for the short films which could be sent to apmvpc.gov.in@gmail.com For details, the interested may contact 8790005577 or 9381243599.