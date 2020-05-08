Amaravati: SRM faculty designs 20 face shield against corona

The need of hour is economical, reliable and effective shield against Coronavirus that is affecting and claiming lives all around the world.

To provide this effective solution, Dr. Panchagunula Jayaprakash, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, from SRM AP has designed a FACE SHIELD. This shield which is embedded with 3D printing technology is available at the minimum rate of Rs. 20 per Face Shield.

This face mask alleviates the limitations of the regular masks currently used by doctors, policemen, and journalists which barely cover the nose and mouth.

The Face Shield will be able to protect the eyes, mouth, nose, and ears so that one cannot get infected by the virus. Some of the medical and police personnel who use the N95 masks suffer from facial irritation, whereas the Face Shield provides a comfortable and more effective alternative for all government officials on Covid duty.

Speaking about her invention, Dr. Jayaprakash said, "While manufacturing the Face Shield, 3D printing technology is used for designing a headband, upon which a 100 micron thick transparent plastic sheet is attached to ensure superior protection against the virus. It prevents air, dust, and liquids that are contaminated to come in contact with people. Also, there are no probable side effects on using the mask. If the government approves of its marketing, the face mask can be distributed among the public to prevent the widespread Novel Coronavirus."

The management of SRM AP, Andhra Pradesh applauds Dr. Jayaprakash on designing the mask after relentlessly working on it for several days.

Prof. Narayana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, has written to Adimulapu Suresh, Minister of Education, Andhra Pradesh, and Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the importance of this facial cover and the many ways it can be regarded as a boon to the society as a whole.

He said that the Face Shield would be beneficial to millions of students who would be attending regular classes once the educational institutions reopen.