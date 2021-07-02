Amaravati: Standoff continues over Krishna projects

Amaravati: Tension continues at irrigation projects on border with Telangana state, as the Telangana continued power generation despite pleas of the Andhra Pradesh government to stop the generation keeping in view the existing low water levels. Both the states have deployed police forces at the projects.

The Telangana police thwarted the efforts of AP officials to submit a memorandum to TS Genco officials at Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala requesting a halt to power generation.

As the Telangana officials are releasing water for power generation at Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala, Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada received 6,500 cusecs of water from Pulichintala. In addition, the Prakasam barrage received 1,900 cusecs of water from the Krishna catchment area.As already 3.07 tmc ft of water is stored at Prakasam barrage, the irrigation officials have released 8,500 cusecs of water from the barrage into the see by lifting 20 gates as they have no alternative.

Water resources department executive engineer AR Swaroop Kumar said that they were forced to release water as excess water was coming from Krishna upstream. He said that they will continue to release the water until the inflows come down. The present water level at Nagarjunasagar stands at 534 feet and storage stands at 1,76.05 tmc ft. The Telangana officials are releasing 30,675 cusecs for power generation.

At Srisailam, the water level stands at 822.30 feet and storage at 42.60 tmc ft. The power generation is going on left bank hydel power project by Telangana.