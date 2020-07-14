Amaravati: State gets more than normal rainfall so far

Amaravati: State recorded 44.9 per cent more rainfall than normal till July 12 this year, according to V Usha Rani, principal secretary of AP disaster management department.

Participating in a video conference along with principal secretary of panchayat raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, commissioner of disaster management department K Kanna Babu with the officials of various departments at the Secretariat here on Monday, she said the state recorded 211.4 mm rain so far.

However, the rainfall was normal in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts and more than normal in the rest of the districts in the state.

She suggested to the heads of various departments to prepare an action plan to face the South-West monsoon keeping in view the Covid-19 guidelines. "We should stick to district disaster management plan and departmental disaster management plan to minimize the damage during the disasters," she said.

Commissioner K Kanna Babu said that the people should be warned of flash floods, which might occur in the next months, by coordinating with all the departments. "A booklet on 'Guidelines for Disaster Management' has been prepared to be followed during the disasters," he said.

Principal secretary Usha Rani released the book on Dos and Don'ts during the Disaster.

AP Transco JMD K V N Chakradhar Babu, executive director of disaster management department Shyam Prasad, fire services director Jayaram Naik, IMD director Stella, the officials of NDRF, SDRF, Navy, Army, and various government departments were present.