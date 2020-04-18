Tally rises to 572 in Andhra Pradesh with 38 new coronavirus cases

Amaravati: The Covid-19 cases continued their upward surge as 38 more people tested positive in state, taking the total to 572 on Friday. Giving the figures for the last 24 hours ended at 9 am on Friday, the health department said 15 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Anantapur and Kadapa districts.

The authorities said the spurt in the number of positive cases was because of the increased number of tests they were carrying out. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has last week asserted that the overall Covid-19 situation was now under control in the state. According to the Covid-19 official dashboard, a total number of 20,235 blood samples were tested in the state so far, of which 19,663 turned negative.

The state government has now reduced the daily COVID-19 bulletin from two to one. In all, 35 Corona patients in the state had recovered and been discharged from hospitals till date.

In Kadapa district alone, 13 patients all Tablighi Jamaat event attendees and their contacts were discharged on Thursday and sent home. In neighbouring Anantapuramu district, the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from Mecca, and her contact, a 10-year-old boy, were both discharged following recovery.