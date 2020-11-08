Amaravati: TDP stages protests for houses across State

Amaravati: Responding to a call given by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP organised the 'Na Illu-Na Sontham' (I Want My House) all over the state on Saturday. Activists along with beneficiaries raised slogans demanding handing over of the TIDCO houses to the poor beneficiaries who have paid their contribution already.

The TDP leaders accused the YSRCP government of barring the beneficiaries from entering their houses just because this would bring a good name for the previous Chandrababu Naidu government. Though over 2.62 lakh houses were completed during the TDP rule and were ready for occupation, the YSRCP regime was creating obstacles, they alleged.

The Opposition leaders held a protest at dharna chowk in Vijayawada under the leadership of Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 8,000 completed houses were ready for occupation in Vijayawada city limits but the government was creating needless obstacles. The government was deliberately denying the benefit to the poor families to take possession of their own houses for which they paid their contribution.

The TDP protests were also held in Eluru, Tirupati and other places in the state. TDP Elur Parliamentary constituency committee president Ganni Veeranjaneyulu termed it as unfortunate that the ruling party leaders were spreading a misinformation against the TDP on the TIDCO houses. The TDP gave two cents house site while the YSRCP was now promising to give just one cent house site. Even in this, there was a lot of corruption.

Tense situation prevailed in Tirupati, as the police tried to obstruct the TDP protesters in the name of traffic regulations. The TDP leaders asked whether they had no democratic right to protest even for half an hour on the national highway for the sake of house sites for the poor.