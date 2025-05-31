Live
- Microsoft Adds Bold and Italic to Notepad, Plus Markdown and More
- Effective DIY Ways to Use Gram Flour for Radiant and Clear Skin
- 8th Navika World Kannada Summit 2025 to Bring Global Kannadigas Together in Florida
- Rockstar Rohit Unveils First Look of Intriguing Thriller "Kurudu Kanchana"
- Amaravati to have Quantum Valley Park
- Coalition govt harassing farmers for corporate gains: BCY
- Tirupati district gears up for full monsoon season
- Onion Hair Oil Remedy to Naturally Reduce Hair Fall
- Hall Tickets Released for AP Mega DSC 2025 Exams
- Gangavaram bags platinum award for environmental excellence
Amaravati to have Quantum Valley Park
The Andhra Pradesh IT Department has officially confirmed the establishment of Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati, following the ratification of the Quantum Valley Technology Park Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The Andhra Pradesh IT Department has officially confirmed the establishment of Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati, following the ratification of the Quantum Valley Technology Park Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The state government has entered into agreements with three prominent companies—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and IBM—to spearhead the construction of this ambitious project.
As part of its contribution, IBM plans to install a 156-qubit Quantum System-2 at the Quantum Park, heralding a new era in quantum computing capabilities. TCS will focus on delivering quantum computing services, innovative solutions, and hybrid computing strategies, alongside essential quantum research initiatives. Meanwhile, L&T will apply its engineering expertise to effectively manage client networks and support emerging startups within the park.
The Quantum Valley Technology Park is anticipated to be completed by January 1, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the region's technological landscape.