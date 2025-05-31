Amaravati to have Quantum Valley Park

The Andhra Pradesh IT Department has officially confirmed the establishment of Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati, following the ratification of the Quantum Valley Technology Park Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The state government has entered into agreements with three prominent companies—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and IBM—to spearhead the construction of this ambitious project.

As part of its contribution, IBM plans to install a 156-qubit Quantum System-2 at the Quantum Park, heralding a new era in quantum computing capabilities. TCS will focus on delivering quantum computing services, innovative solutions, and hybrid computing strategies, alongside essential quantum research initiatives. Meanwhile, L&T will apply its engineering expertise to effectively manage client networks and support emerging startups within the park.

The Quantum Valley Technology Park is anticipated to be completed by January 1, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the region's technological landscape.