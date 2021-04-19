Amaravati: Vidya Deevena benefits 10.88 Lakh students

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released the first instalment of Jagananna Vidya Deevena of Rs 671.45 crore directly into the mothers' accounts of 10.88 lakh students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the scheme has been designed to make education accessible to the poor and the needy in the state adding that the real wealth which can be given to the future generation is education, which alone can eradicate poverty and change their lives.

As promised during the 3,648 km padayatra, the government had released Rs 4,207.85 crore for the fee reimbursement for the year 2019-20, besides clearing Rs 1,880 crore dues of the previous TDP government for 2018-19. He also pointed out that none of the previous governments has reimbursed the fee arrears in such a large scale.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to the education sector and thus rolled out schemes like Jagananna Goru Mudha, Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena to ensure that no family runs into debts for the sake of getting educated their children. So far, a total of Rs 4,879 crore has been spent under Vidya Deevena benefitting 10.88 lakh students.

Previously the money was paid directly to college owners, but from now on it is being credited into the accounts of mothers as they could have better supervision on the facilities in colleges and students' wellbeing, which would also improve accountability from college managements. If any problem arises with college management or with Vidya Deevena, beneficiaries were advised to call on 1902 toll-free number.

Under Vidya Deevena, fee reimbursement will be credited into mothers' accounts in four instalments, where the government has released the first tranche on Monday and the second will be released in July, third in December, and the fourth tranche in February next year.

Last year, around 10.11 lakh students were benefited and this year the number increased by 77,000, benefiting 10.88 lakh students, said the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, education minister Audimulapu Suresh, BC welfare minister Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna, principal secretary higher education K Satish Chandra, principal secretary BC welfare G Anantaramu, principal secretary IT G Jayalakshmi, APSCHE chairman K Hemachandra and other officials were present on the occasion.