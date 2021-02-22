Amaravati: YSRCP attributes panchayat win to Jagan's 'good governance'

Amaravati: Attributing the overwhelming victory in panchayat polls to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's good governance, YSRCP said the party-backed candidates had won 80.51 per cent of seats and confined opposition TDP to just 16.05 per cent.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, minister for panchayat raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that YSRCP-supported candidates had swept all four phases of the polls which is an indicator to the swell in support base of the party while Opposition TDP has further slipped into ignominy.

The minister slammed TDP for taking up fake publicity with distorted numbers boasting that they have won 41 per cent of seats. He stated that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu tried to manage the system in vain, however, TDP was rejected outright from village level and met its nemesis and will soon fade out.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, water resources minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said that TDP would have confined to single-digit seat, if there were no YSRCP rebel candidates. He flayed Naidu for celebrating victory only for getting 16 per cent seats.