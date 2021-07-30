Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Vasanta Krishnaprasad dares TDP for open debate on Kondapalli quarrying

Amaravati: Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishnaprasad condemned the allegations of TDP leaders against him over illegal mining in Kondapalli forest region. He challenged Chandrababu Naidu and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao for an open debate on mining activities in Kondapalli region.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursdasy, the YSRCP MLA said that the revenue officials stopped quarrying in the region in 2018 stating that they were revenue poromboke lands.

He alleged that Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, minister at that time received kickbacks from the quarry and crusher managements and helped them to start quarrying.

He said when the TDP leaders failed to get money from the crushers, they started arguing on illegal mining stating it is a forest region.

The YSRCP MLA said that the Devineni has been making baseless allegations against him as he is unable to face him politically in Mylavaram constituency.

He said some sections of media are also supporting the TDP leaders and started campaign against the YSRCP and quarrying in Kondapalli region.