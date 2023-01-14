Amarnath faults Pawan for not criticising Naidu

Visakhapatnam: It will be apt to rechristen the name of the Jana Sena as 'Chandra Sena', suggested Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. Speaking to the media here on Friday, the Minister stated that Pawan Kalyan indirectly mentioned that he would partner with Chandrababu Naidu in the next elections. It's better to change his party name by then, the Minister recommended.

Amarnath criticised Pawan Kalyan stating that his party has no theory and goal. Referring to the recent meet of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with Pawan Kalyan, the Minister said no one would believe that they discussed development of the State and the country.

Further, the IT Minister strongly raised an objection to Pawan Kalyan's remarks against the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues. He wondered why Pawan did not criticise Chandrababu Naidu who cheated every section of the society during his rule. "Pawan Kalyan may be a hero in the movies. But he is acting like a villain in politics," Amarnath said.