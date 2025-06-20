Live
Ambati booked for obstructing police
- The YSRCP leader argued with police, removed barricades and allowed party activists to assemble at Korrapadu during Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla
- Police also registered cases against YSRCP Sattenapalli constituency leaders for violating rules during party chief visits
Narasaraopet: Sattenapalli rural police registered a case against former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu for obstructing police duties during YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village on June 18. The visit was to unveil a statue of YSRCP activist Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide last year. Rambabu allegedly argued with police, removed barricades, and allowed YSRCP activists to gather at Korrapadu near Sattenapalli. He was booked under Sections 188, 332, 353, and 427 of BNS, and an investigation is underway.
Further, police also booked YSRCP Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in-charge Gajjala Sudhir Bhargav Reddy and former MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy for conducting an unauthorised rally during Jagan’s visit. Despite Section 30 of the Police Act being in force, the rally proceeded without permission and included a DJ sound system. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao told the media on Thursday that permission was granted for three vehicles, escort vehicles, and 100 activists for the event. However, YSRCP leaders violated these conditions, obstructed police duties, damaged public property, disrupted traffic, and used a DJ sound system.
The SP released a video showing the violations, which also caused a law-and-order issue. He said that legal action would be pursued after obtaining legal opinion and warned of strict measures against those violating law and order.