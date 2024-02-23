Ambati predicts Naidu’s defeat in Kuppam

Guntur: Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu may not contest in Kuppam Assembly constituency in the coming Assembly elections. If he contests, he will be defeated in the election, he predicted.

Addressing the media at YSRCP office in Sattenapalli on Thursday, he alleged that earlier also Naidu was elected to the Assembly with the help of bogus votes. He said poll surveys predicted the defeat of Naidu in Kuppam.

He said that the YSRCP government will give drinking water to the Kuppam from the Kuppam branch canal before the Assembly elections.

He said Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has no clarity from where he will contest in the elections. Referring to the Sattenapalli Assembly constituency TDP candidate Kanna Lakshminarayana, he said he had changed various political parties and is now contesting in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.

He said YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav is following the footsteps of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan and was elected to Assembly twice. He expressed confidence that he will win in the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections.