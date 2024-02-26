Live
Ambati Ramababu slams Pawan Kalyan for limiting to fewer seats for polls
Asks what Pawan Kalyan would do for the people and for his party members
Amaravati: Following the release of the first list of candidates for the TDP-Jana Sena alliance, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has become a target of criticism by the ruling YSRCP leaders. Recently, YSRCP senior leader Ambati Rambabu responded in the first list and said that Pawan Kalyan is incapable of making decisions even for his own seat. He further criticized, asking what Pawan Kalyan would do for the people and for his party members.
Following the alliance with TDP, it has been confirmed that Jana Sena will contest in 24 seats. YSRCP leaders are criticising Pawan Kalyan for limiting himself to contesting in fewer seats.
